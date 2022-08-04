Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 21,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,288,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

