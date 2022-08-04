Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 463 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,671 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Bank of America cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $168.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

