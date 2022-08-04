Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANET. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.15.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $123.56. The stock had a trading volume of 79,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,527. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,836.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,836.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 275.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

