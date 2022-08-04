Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.49% from the company’s previous close.

ANET has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.15.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.56. The company had a trading volume of 79,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,527. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at $28,518,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,518,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

