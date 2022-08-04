Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Lowered to $131.00 at Barclays

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $138.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

ANET has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.15.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.28. The stock had a trading volume of 52,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,527. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.74.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $2,154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,000.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $2,154,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,000.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

