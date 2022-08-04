Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $163.00 at Cowen

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cowen from $154.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.22% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ANET. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.15.
Arista Networks Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $123.28. 52,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,527. Arista Networks has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average of $114.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $779,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,650.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $96,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $779,419.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
