Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $163.00 at Cowen

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cowen from $154.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ANET. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.15.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $123.28. 52,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,527. Arista Networks has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average of $114.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $779,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,650.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $96,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $779,419.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

