Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.27-$5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.92 billion-$9.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.35 billion. Arrow Electronics also updated its Q3 guidance to $5.27-5.43 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.11. 727,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $105.33 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.45.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 21.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $275,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

