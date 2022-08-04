Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 128.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.4 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,012. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,235,000 after buying an additional 166,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,390,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,190,000 after buying an additional 221,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,777,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,102,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several research firms have recently commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.