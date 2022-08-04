Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 17.8 %
Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.59.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.