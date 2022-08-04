Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 9,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 12,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 million and a PE ratio of -20.50.

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates approximately 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

