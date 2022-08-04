Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Assured Guaranty has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 1.1 %

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $58.86 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $4,920,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assured Guaranty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 35.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

