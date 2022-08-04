Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ASTE traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.58. 151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $972.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,076.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

Several brokerages have commented on ASTE. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Astec Industries by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Astec Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

