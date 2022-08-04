ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.94 on Monday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.35.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

