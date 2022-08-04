Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Announces Earnings Results

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.85, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 23.50%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Atkore updated its FY 2022 guidance to $20.89-$21.24 EPS.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.80. 3,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,660. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Atkore has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $123.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $96,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

