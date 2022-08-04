Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ AY traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 439,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,841. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -182.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $41.32.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -926.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $354,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.