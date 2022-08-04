Atmos Energy Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

Atmos Energy has a payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $119.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.74. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $765,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.25.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.