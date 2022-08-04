Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Atmos Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.50-$5.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.50 to $5.60 EPS.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Atmos Energy stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,966. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.74.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Barclays cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

