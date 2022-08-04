Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Atomera Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. Atomera has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $315.30 million, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,899 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $71,141.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,625.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $119,635 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atomera

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atomera by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Atomera by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 48,003 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

