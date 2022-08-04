Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Atomera Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATOM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. Atomera has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $315.30 million, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,899 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $71,141.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,625.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $119,635 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
