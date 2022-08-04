Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading 2.1% Higher

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.55 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.15). 170,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 280,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83.

About Aura Energy

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden.

