Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.32 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $3.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autohome had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 26.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Autohome Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 652,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,210. Autohome has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Autohome by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,614,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78,170 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 46,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autohome Company Profile

ATHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.19.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

