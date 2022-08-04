Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.32 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $3.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autohome had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 26.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.
Autohome Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE ATHM traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 652,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,210. Autohome has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Autohome by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,614,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78,170 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,263,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 46,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Autohome Company Profile
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
Featured Articles
