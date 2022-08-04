Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATHM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Price Performance

NYSE ATHM opened at $39.74 on Thursday. Autohome has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 159.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 312.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 47.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.