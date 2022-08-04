Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $257.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $250.00 to $257.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.20.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $243.32. The stock had a trading volume of 46,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,027. The stock has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.96. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,326,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

