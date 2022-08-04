Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Short Interest Down 17.8% in July

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AVLR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.26. 8,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,462. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $49,756,762.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,744 shares of company stock worth $4,985,329. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Avalara by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Avalara by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,447,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Avalara by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,392,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

