Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.92.

Avantor Trading Down 0.0 %

Avantor stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 143,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,323. Avantor has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after buying an additional 439,147 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,340 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,771,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,176,000 after acquiring an additional 806,442 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,622,000 after acquiring an additional 475,370 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,574,000 after acquiring an additional 482,461 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

