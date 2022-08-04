Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 570 ($6.98) to GBX 515 ($6.31) in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Avast Stock Up 47.8 %

Shares of AVASF stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. Avast has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

