Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.70.

AVYA opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Avaya has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avaya will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Avaya by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,354 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 20.9% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 166,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

