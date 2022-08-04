Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Trading 148.5% Higher

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO – Get Rating) shares traded up 148.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99.50 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.22). 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.04 ($0.49).

The firm has a market capitalization of £81.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.60.

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

