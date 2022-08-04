Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Avid Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of AVID stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVID. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

In other news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.