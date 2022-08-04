Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Avient stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.13. 12,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,695. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. Avient has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Avient’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 22.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Avient by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.