Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.50 EPS.

Avient stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. Avient has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 200,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 123,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

