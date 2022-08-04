Axis DeFi Market Capitalization Reaches $114,833.77 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $114,833.77 and approximately $21,172.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,910.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003917 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00127133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00032320 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com.

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

