AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.
AxoGen Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 165,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.90. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $440.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
