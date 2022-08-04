AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

AxoGen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 165,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.90. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $440.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

AxoGen Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth $2,170,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 187,205 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.