Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ayr Wellness to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayr Wellness and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million -$16.95 million -28.04 Ayr Wellness Competitors $265.50 million -$63.33 million -9.14

Ayr Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Ayr Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ayr Wellness Competitors 162 499 626 32 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings for Ayr Wellness and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 490.95%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 81.65%. Given Ayr Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.32% -3.68% Ayr Wellness Competitors 1,042.26% -157.44% 150.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of June 23, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 48 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

