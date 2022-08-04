AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $276-302 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.24 million. AZEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.01 EPS.

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE AZEK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 3,514,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,425. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.89. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AZEK from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in AZEK by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Further Reading

