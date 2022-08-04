Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 350,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 626,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Azincourt Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.

About Azincourt Energy

(Get Rating)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

Further Reading

