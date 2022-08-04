B-cube.ai (BCUBE) Market Cap Reaches $869,387.63

B-cube.ai (BCUBE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. B-cube.ai has a total market capitalization of $869,387.63 and approximately $1,623.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One B-cube.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, B-cube.ai has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00631454 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016095 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035053 BTC.
B-cube.ai Coin Profile
B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 11,317,839 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai.
