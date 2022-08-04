B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.
B. Riley Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RILY opened at $55.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.85. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26.
B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -231.21%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 36.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 24.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial (RILY)
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.