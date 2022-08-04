B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $55.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.85. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -231.21%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.30 per share, with a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,839,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,053,114.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.30 per share, with a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,053,114.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.70 per share, with a total value of $1,217,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,723,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,725,343.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 141,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,981,246. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 36.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 24.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.