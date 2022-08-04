Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Francis P. Patchel Sells 3,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.45, for a total value of 16,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 583,853.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 6.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is 8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of 4.81 and a 12-month high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth $140,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLZE shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

