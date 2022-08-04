Balentine LLC Buys New Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.56. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $63.45.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.