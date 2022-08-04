Balentine LLC Buys New Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.
Yum China Price Performance
Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.56. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $63.45.
Yum China Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.
About Yum China
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yum China (YUMC)
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.