Balentine LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $233.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.17. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,828. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

