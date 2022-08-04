Balentine LLC Invests $373,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Shares of STZ opened at $246.58 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

