Balentine LLC Invests $570,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,568,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Welltower by 2,540.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,140,000 after buying an additional 2,604,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Welltower by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,383,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Trading Down 1.5 %
WELL opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.88, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.95. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.93.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
