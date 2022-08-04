Balentine LLC Purchases 14,263 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 143.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,263 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

