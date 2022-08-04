Balentine LLC Purchases 16,404 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Amcor by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Amcor by 251.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Amcor by 11.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Amcor by 12.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 615,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 69,446 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

