Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 12,916 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWTR opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 720,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,493,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares in the company, valued at $34,493,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,100,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 531,388 shares of company stock worth $19,862,553. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

