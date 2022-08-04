Balentine LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Balentine LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $1,204,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.96.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

