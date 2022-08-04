bAlpha Price Tops $8.86 on Major Exchanges (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $159,539.07 and approximately $873.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $8.86 or 0.00039102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,666.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003912 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00128674 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00032565 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

Buying and Selling bAlpha

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

