Banano Trading 7.2% Lower This Week (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Banano has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $104,315.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00624032 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,153.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,376,658,532 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

