Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of BAND stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.96. 905,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,314. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $453.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAND. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo acquired 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,105 shares of company stock valued at $22,113 in the last three months. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth $1,003,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter.

About Bandwidth

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.