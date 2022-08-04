Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 9,322 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.29.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

